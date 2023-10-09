Death toll in Bengaluru cracker shop fire rises to fourteen

BENGALURU: The death toll in the fire accident at a cracker shop here reached 14 on Sunday following the death of two more people, police sources said.



While 12 people were charred to death on the spot at the shop-cum-godown at Attibele in Anekal Taluk on Saturday, two others died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the spot on Saturday and announced a compensaton of Rs five lakh each to the deceased.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the deaths.

Most of those who died were employed at the firecracker godown-cum-shop, police said, adding efforts are being taken to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm while unloading firecracker cartons from a transport vehicle.

“Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out,” Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi said. More than nine fire tenders were pressed into service, which has brought the fire under control,” he added.

The shop owner was stockpiling these crackers in view of Navaratri and Deepavali.

The blaze gutted several vehicles parked nearby.

The place where the tragedy occurred is just a few kilometres away from Tamil Nadu border.According to police, most of the victims hail from Ammalpettai in Dharmapuri district, Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur and Kallakurichi districts in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The godown owner is also among the injured, police said A case has been registered against the owner of the godown owner and one person was arrested.