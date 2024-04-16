‘Death compensation for Covid-19 not trivial matter’

Mumbai: Compensation for the death of COVID-19 warriors was not a bounty, and cases seeking ex-gratia cannot be dealt with casually, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay

High Court said while dismissing a petition filed by the widow of a handpump helper who died during the pandemic. A division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and R M Joshi said there was nothing “perverse or erroneous” in the order passed by the Maharashtra government rejecting the woman’s application seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh. The order was passed on the petition filed by Kanchan Hamshette from Nanded district, who sought ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh from the government as her husband, who she claims was deployed by the government, had died after getting infected with the coronavirus. During the pandemic, the state government introduced a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to employees who were on active duty relating to survey, tracing, tracking, testing, prevention, and treatment and relief activities. Hamshette, in her plea, stated that her husband, who died in April 2021, was performing a task that fell in the category of essential services. The court, in its order, said there can be no debate that such cases must be dealt with with sensitivity, care

and caution.