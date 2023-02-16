DD Himachal goes 24x7

Shimla: Marking it as a big event in Himachal Pradesh—his home state, Union minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday launched 24-hour broadcasting services of Doordarshan’s DD Himachal channel here.



In a function held at Hotel Peterhoff, Thakur said the new facility backed by new digital and broadcast technologies will project Himachal Pradesh and its rich art, culture and heritage to the world. State’s religious shrines, tourism adventure activities and development will now get a new focus in the era of information.

“Keeping in view the long-standing demand of the people, Doordarshan Kendra, Shimla’s telecast has been dedicated to the people round-the-clock from today,” he declared as he shared the stage with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who was the chief guest at the occasion while entire Cabinet also reached to welcome Anurag Thakur.

He said with the commencement of the 24-hour telecast from DD Himachal, not only the news of the state but also the culture and traditions of the state would get national and international level recognition.

“The 24x7 Channel will telecast about the important tourist destinations, religious places, sports, adventure, local handicrafts, artisans and stories related to the lives of our brave soldiers. It will also address issues concerning the state’s people,” he added.