DCW notice to Centre, Delhi govt over cases of sudden deaths in country

new delhi: Taking suo motu cognisance of increasing cases of sudden deaths in the country, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued notices to the central and Delhi governments seeking details of any committee constituted to investigate these deaths.

"These incidents have raised serious concerns and is being widely speculated that they are somehow connected to COVID-19," the commission said. Citing media reports, the DCW said in a statement that a bride in her early twenties recently died due to sudden cardiac attack during her marriage ceremony in Lucknow. Similarly, a 16-year-old teen died while playing cricket and a man died in a temple in Madhya Pradesh while he was doing 'parikrama'. In this regard, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notices to the Director General of Health Services of the Union as well as the Delhi government. The commission has also issued notice to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the matter.

Through the notices, the DCW said that it has sought details of any committee constituted by the stakeholders concerned to investigate these deaths.