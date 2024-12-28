DCs told to send report on crop damage due to rain, hailstorm: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said the Deputy Commissioners of all those districts where there is a possibility of damage to crops due to the recent rain and hailstorm have been instructed to send a report on this matter.

Talking to mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting here, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet members expressed concern in the meeting over the rain and hailstorm that has been happening for the last two days in the state. He said at present, reports of damage due to rain and hailstorm have been received in Assembly constituencies of Tosham, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Fatehabad block, Ratia town, Bhattu Kalan, Narnaund, Hansi, Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal, Siwan, along with areas in Mahendragarh, Kanina Assembly, Hathin block and Bawal block. Instructions have been given to Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts to send the report of crop damage.

Farmers will be able to file report of their losses on the e-reimbursement portal themselves. Instructions have been given to reopen this portal.