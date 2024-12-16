Days after Sambhal temple's reopening, three damaged idols found inside well

Sambhal (UP): Three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said on Monday.

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

District Magistrate of Sambhal Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated.

"Around 10 to 12 feet of digging has been done. During this, today, first an idol of Parvati was found with its head broken. Then Ganesh and Lakshmi idols were found," he added.

Asked if the idols were damaged and then put inside, he said, "All this is a matter of investigation."

"Right now, these idols have come out. How did they get inside? What happened and what did not happen, it will be known after a detailed investigation," Pensiya said.

To a question on encroachment around the temple, the district magistrate said some people removed encroachments on their own while others were requested to remove them.

Further due process will be followed and then these will be removed through the nagar palika, he said.

Asked if the temple would also be beautified, Pensiya said, "First the temple's 'praacheentaa' will be ensured."

Sanjeev Sharma, who was present at the site during the excavation, said a damaged Lakshmi idol was found in the well. A Parvati idol was also found.

Satendra Kumar Singh said the Parvati idol was found about 15-20 feet inside the well.

Subdivisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra told PTI information was received through the local SHO that idols had been found.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

The district administration has written to the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating of the temple, including the well.

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefacts from ancient sites.

Worshippers have started visiting the temple and it is being guarded round the clock.