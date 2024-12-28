DAYALU scheme: Over Rs 140 crore transferred by Saini to families

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directly transferred a sum of Rs 144.73 crore into the bank accounts of 3,882 beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU-I). The scheme, launched with the aim of providing socio-financial security to Antyodaya families, seeks to support those facing financial hardships due to the death or permanent disability of a family member. An official spokesperson informed that under this initiative, Rs 763.69 crore has been disbursed to 20,399 eligible families, who applied through the portal, from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. The amount is being directly transferred into their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts through the NPCI platform.