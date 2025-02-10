Day-care centres to be built in district hospitals, target of 200 in first phase: Manohar Khattar

Chandigarh: Union Energy, Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in the Union Budget, it has been announced to build day-care centres across the country.

A target has been set to build 200 day-care centres in district hospitals, so that people can easily get his treatment.

Also, through Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented the vision of upliftment of women power along with poor, youth and food provider welfare.

There has been a three-fold increase in the year 2025-26 as compared to the budget of the year 2013-14.

In 2013-14, the budget was 16 lakh 65 thousand crores, which has increased to 50 lakh 65 thousand crores.

With the increase in the Budget, the country has been included in the category of fast growing economy.

Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Madhya Pradesh and interacted with journalists during a discussion program on Union Budget 2025. The Union Minister said that new schemes are included in the Union Budget for public welfare and old schemes are taken forward on the basis of requirements.

Provision has been made in the budget for the upliftment of every section.There are mainly four sections, whose upliftment is the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these include poor, youth, farmers and women power.

PM Narendra Modi is moving forward with the vision of making the lives of people simpler through system change.

Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal said that the Modi government is committed to poor welfare.

For the welfare of the poor, free ration is being given to 80 crore people, which is continuing since the Corona period.

25 crore people have been taken out of the poverty line, which is also being studied by other countries. At the same time, labour cards will be given to crores of people in the budget, 30 crore have been registered.

Workers are contributing to e-marketing, home delivery, they will be given a pension of Rs 3,000 “ on completion of 60 years of age.

Along with this, a provision of three thousand crores has been made for the deprived class.