Day before 2nd phase, Cong confident of Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar

New Delhi: A day before polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress on Monday said this time the Mahagathbandhan government is certain in the state as the INDIA bloc has a clear roadmap for the state’s development, while the NDA leaders have only “foul language and false promises” to offer.

The opposition party also asserted that the Mahagathbandhan’s guarantees will be implemented as soon as it comes to power.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Mahagathbandhan government will liberate Bihar from 20 years of “helpless governance”.

“Now migration will stop, the darkness will be removed from the future of the youth, every household will have a brighter tomorrow! We will end injustice, transform Bihar with social justice,” Kharge said in his post in Hindi.

Dalits, Mahadalits, tribals, backward, extremely backward, economically weaker sections, and minorities will get their rights, the Congress chief said.

Women, farmers, youth, every section of society will experience economic upliftment, he said.

“The people of Bihar have set out to change the face of the state! We will restore Bihar’s glory. We guarantee, we will make it possible!” Kharge said as he shared some of the “guarantees” of the Mahagathbandhan.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that after 20 years of destruction, while the NDA leaders have only “foul language and false promises” to offer, the INDIA bloc has a clear and solid roadmap for ensuring Bihar’s development and justice.

Ramesh also shared on X a split-screen video clip in which NDA leaders were heard using harsh language for opposition leaders, Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen highlighting the Mahagathbandhan’s guarantees.

Ramesh said this time the Mahagathbandhan government is certain in Bihar.

“And as soon as they come to power, the Mahagathbandhan’s 5-year guarantee for Bihar will be implemented,” he said in his post in Hindi on X.

Ramesh went on to list 20 guarantees of the Mahagathbandhan such as jobs for every household in Bihar with government job for every family.