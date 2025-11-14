Daughter of IPS officer found dead at Nagpur flat

Nagpur: A first-year dermatology student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has allegedly committed suicide in her flat in Sonegaon area in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.

Samruddhi Pandey (25), daughter of IPS officer Krishnakant Pandey currently posted as CRPF deputy inspector-general in Pune, was found dead in her flat in Manjira Apartments, Shiv Kailash on Tuesday evening.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. She was reportedly under stress for

the past few days. Her

roommate found the flat locked from inside. After gaining access to the flat from another entry, she found Samruddhi hanging from the ceiling fan and then alerted police,” the official said. MPOST