Daughter of former MP home minister among three killed in road accident near Indore

Indore: Three persons, including the daughter of former Madhya Pradesh home minister and sitting Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan, were killed in a road accident near Indore in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accident occurred near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass when a car collided with a truck, Tejaji Nagar police station in charge Devendra Markam told media reporters. Prerna Bachchan, daughter of the former state home minister, and two youths, identified as Man Sandhu and Prakhar, died on the spot. Another girl, who was travelling in the car, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, he said. Police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway. The truck driver has been taken into custody for questioning, they added. Senior district administration and police officials visited the spot. Further details are awaited. Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar expressed grief over the incident.