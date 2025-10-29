Darjeeling’s Mahakal temple bars entry of ladies in short dresses

Darjeeling: Women wearing mini skirts or short dresses will no longer be allowed inside the Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling. The Mahakal Mandir Pooja and Welfare Committee (MMPWC) has announced this new rule for visitors.

The temple, a revered shrine and major tourist attraction for both domestic and foreign visitors, is situated atop the iconic Observatory Hill near Chowrasta. “Mahakal Temple is one of the most sacred spots in the Darjeeling Hills. People from across the world visit it. However, we have received several complaints about visitors wearing mini skirts or very short dresses, which many felt did not complement the sanctity of the temple,” said Kishore Gazmer, General Secretary of the MMPWC, speaking to Millennium Post.

“At times, even those wearing such outfits feel awkward inside the temple premises. We are not against anyone’s choice of clothing, but we have introduced a system where visitors can hire long Ghagras (drapes) to wear while inside,” he added.

The Ghagras are available at the temple’s donation counter. “Visitors will have to deposit Rs. 100 as security. When they return the Ghagra, Rs. 25 will be deducted as a usage charge, and the rest refunded. The proceeds will go towards our philanthropic activities, including providing nutritious diets to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and to recovering tuberculosis patients,” Gazmer explained.

The new rule has triggered a debate on social media, with many questioning why similar restrictions do not apply to men wearing shorts.

“This is only a trial phase,” clarified Gazmer. “We will review public feedback and may consider further reforms in the future.”