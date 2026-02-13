Darjeeling toy train gets first woman TTE

Darjeeling: The UNESCO World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has got its first woman Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) in its 145-year history.

Sarita Yolmo, a veteran employee of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), conducted the toy train from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling for the first time in her new role on February 5.

“I am proud to be the first woman TTE in a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train in its history,” Yolmo said.

She is currently the only woman TTE on the NJP-Darjeeling route, a journey that takes around eight hours one way and can sometimes take longer due to delays en route.