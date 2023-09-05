Darjeeling: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

Darjeeling: A 53-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering his wife. The sentence was passed by the Darjeeling District and Sessions Court on Monday.



“Judge Bimal Kanti Bera sentenced Karan Chettri to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 for murdering his wife. He had been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 13 witnesses had been examined,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor.

Chettri, a resident of Dhar Gaon under Rangli Rangliot Police Station, used to regularly beat his wife and on July 24, 2021, in an inebriated state, he beat her to death.

At the time of death, she had been married to Karan for the last 30 years.

Next morning, she was found dead lying in a pool of blood. Karan went around claiming that his wife had fallen and died. However, in the course of forensic investigation it was found that it was a case of murder and Chettri was arrested.