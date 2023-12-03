Darjeeling: Hamro Party threatens stir against BJP

Darjeeling: The Hamro Party (HP) has shot a letter to Union Home minister Amit Shah and Darjeeling Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista urging the BJP to live up to its commitments outlined in the 2019 election manifesto concerning the Gorkha community.



Failing this, the HP will be “compelled to initiate a comprehensive campaign against the BJP in North Bengal” warned the letter.

Mentioning the issue of the Gorkha impasse failing to find a berth in the Winter session of Parliament, from December 4 to 22, the letter stated: “Approaching the upcoming Winter Parliament session, it is crucial to underscore that this marks the final opportunity for the BJP to demonstrate its genuine commitment to the Gorkha community across India. These commitments extend beyond the Gorkhas residing in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars and Terai, encapsulating the aspirations of the entire Gorkha community nationwide.”

The three commitments that the HP referred to in the letter included Permanent Political Solution (PPS), Tribal status for 11 Gorkha communities and minimum wages for tea garden workers. None of the commitments have seen the light of day yet. The letter stated that the promises articulated in the election manifesto must transcend mere rhetoric and materialise as tangible, impactful actions.

“Failure to do so will not be taken lightly and it is imperative that you comprehend our standpoint. In the 2024 elections, Hamro Party will regrettably be unable to extend support to the BJP unless these commitments are unwaveringly fulfilled. Furthermore, if these promises persistently go unmet during the Winter Parliament session — a pivotal moment to uphold its commitment to the Gorkha community — we will be compelled to initiate a comprehensive campaign against the BJP in North Bengal. The region comprises 8 Lok Sabha seats where the Gorkha community holds significant sway,” stated the letter.

The Hamro Party president Ajoy Edwards cautioned that in case the BJP failed to fulfill its commitments towards the Gorkhas, leveraging extensive networks and platforms, the HP will launch broad awareness regarding the unmet promises and unfulfilled commitments. “This information will be disseminated to the general public and specifically to the Gorkha community residing all over India. This may potentially impact the reputation and electoral prospects of the BJP in many Lok Sabha seats” stated Edwards. A copy of the letter was also sent to Raju Bista, the BJP MP from Darjeeling.

The Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist (CPRM) will launch an extensive postering and pamphlet campaign in the Hills urging the BJP to fulfill commitments. If the BJP fails to do this, the CPRM will launch an extensive movement.