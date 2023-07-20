Darjeeling court sentences man to life imprisonment for murdering sister-in-law

DARJEELING : The District and Sessions Court sentenced a man named Mingur Sherpa to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering and outraging the modesty of a woman. He was convicted for murdering his sister-in-law Chegi Sherpa.



“Judge Nirmal Kanti Bera sentenced Mingur to rigorous life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) and five years under Section 354 (assault or using criminal force on any woman intending to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was also fined Rs 10,000, failing which an additional imprisonment of 6 months. 22 witnesses had been examined in this case,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling.

Chegi Sherpa, the victim, was a resident of Sikkim and was married in Sikkim. After the sudden demise of her husband, she was married off to one Lakpa Sherpa of Majwa Bustee, Upper Lamagaon under the Poolbazar police station, in Darjeeling. Unfortunately, her second husband Lakpa also died from illness.

“Taking advantage of the situation, her brother-in-law - Mingur Sherpa - started physically and mentally torturing her and even sexually abusing her,” stated Rai.

She went into depression and returned to her maternal home in Sikkim for treatment.

Later, after recovery, she returned to Majwa.

On March 16, 2022, her brother in Sikkim along with her daughter, who had been married off, received phone calls from Mingur that Chegi had passed away from illness. The relatives then requested Mingur not to perform the last rites till they arrived.

On arrival, the daughter noticed that the dead body bore marks of bruises all over. This made them suspicious and an FIR was lodged at the Poolbazar police station.

Upon investigation, the police found out that two grass cutters had also witnessed Mingur creating ruckus, threatening and abusing her at around 7:30 pm on the night of

the incident.

