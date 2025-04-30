Darjeeling Court convicts poacher duo for killing leopard

Darjeeling: The Chief Judicial Magistrate court, on Tuesday, convicted one Pranesh Subba and Anand Tamang to two years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 25,000 each under Section 51 (1) of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for killing a leopard and attempting to illegally trade the hide and other body parts of the leopard.

“Judge Amar Chandra Das, convicted the duo to two years of Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 each, on default an additional imprisonment of 6 months,” stated Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Darjeeling.

Narrating the case, while talking to Millennium Post, Prasad stated that Swapan Hingmang, the then Range Officer of Singalila South Range, Singalila National Park, Darjeeling, on July 21, 2019 received source information that a dealing of leopard pelt was taking place in Subba’s house located at Ramji, Dokandanra, Jorebunglow. Immediately a forest team reached his house.

From there he was taken to Rangbang Bustee where another accused Anand Tamang was summoned. Subba had revealed Tamang’s name during interrogation. Tamang is a resident of Rangbang Bustee.

Subba revealed that the two had set up a trap and had killed the leopard four months ago. “After de-skinning, the two had buried the carcass. Thereafter, the two led the foresters to the spot where they had buried the carcass. The skull and lower jaw of the leopard was dug up and recovered from the spot along with the instruments that had been used for killing the leopard,” stated Prasad. The two were then arrested. Subba revealed that the leopard hide was kept at his residence, which was then recovered. “All the items were sent to the Zoological Survey of India lab and were identified to belong to a leopard, an endangered animal,” added the APP.