Darjeeling: 2 years on, Nagri Tea Garden to reopen

Darjeeling: After remaining closed for nearly two years, the Nagri Tea Garden in Darjeeling, will resume operations from September 5, 2025. The decision was taken following a bipartite meeting held in Siliguri on Thursday between the new management, M/s Nagri Tea Estate of Kolkata, and the operating trade unions representing the workers.

The estate had remained shut since September 28, 2023, after the withdrawal of managerial staff by the previous management, M/s Lemongrass Organic Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd. The closure had caused immense hardship for the workers and their families, who were left without regular income and pushed into prolonged uncertainty.

At the meeting, the workers, represented by unions including HTDPWU, DTDPLU, HPWU, HHTDCSS and TCBSU, appealed to M/s Nagri Tea Estate to revive and run the garden in the interest of both the workforce and the industry. Following prolonged discussions, an amicable settlement was reached.

According to the agreement, normal operations of the garden will begin immediately. The management has assured that the bonus for the year 2023, amounting to around Rs. 58.1 lakh, will be cleared by September 20, 2025, after verification. Current wages and salaries will be paid regularly, while arrear wages of approximately Rs. 30 lakh will be cleared before May 2026. The management has also agreed to provide allotments towards pending gratuity payments at the rate of Rs. 4 lakh per month beginning May 2026, with the possibility of increasing the amount depending on the improvement of the garden.

The settlement further includes commitments to restore electricity supply to the factory, initiate the renewal of organic and food safety certifications, and take up issues such as the retirement age, staff ratio and encroachments on leasehold land at the garden level. Both parties agreed to approach the Labour Department for a review meeting after three months and will jointly inform the Government of West Bengal about the reopening.