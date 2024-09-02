Darj: Youth & mother get 10 yr for POCSO violations

Darjeeling: The Special POCSO court of Kalimpong convicted a 31-year-old youth and his mother to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.



The case, which was reported to the police on November 4, 2018, involved a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by one Amon Rai, leading to her pregnancy. According to the complaint, upon discovering the pregnancy, the mother of the accused, Bindu Rai, provided the victim with an abortion pill, which caused severe bleeding and led to the termination of the pregnancy.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation was conducted by Lady Sub Inspector Sabita Lama. The duo was arrested.

“After a thorough investigation and trial, the court found Amon Rai guilty of the charges and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1,00,000 for committing the offence under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. wwwwwwwwHis mother, Bindu Rai, was also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000 for her role in the crime, specifically under Section 313 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” stated Purnima Sherpa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.