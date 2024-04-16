Darivit case: CID has handed over documents to NIA, Chief Secy informs Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Chief Secretary B P Gopalika along with top bureaucrats informed the Calcutta High Court on Monday that CID has handed over the documents to National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Darivit firing case as per the Court’s order.



The Court had directed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Additional Director General (ADG) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to file an affidavit and appear through virtual mode on Monday.

After the officials appeared, Justice Mantha reportedly said that if the court calls someone then they should appear to show respect to the chair.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had directed the officials to appear in court through online mode to explain why the case documents were not handed over to NIA despite Court’s order.

Since none of the officials reportedly appeared, Justice Mantha on Friday expressed ire over the reluctance to be present online and directed them to appear in person.

A contempt of court order was issued against the officials over non-compliance of order regarding handing over of documents to NIA in the Darivit firing case.

According to the FIR registered on September 20, 2018, an agitation was started by Darivit High School students against the appointment of the Urdu and Sanskrit teachers in the school.

The police restrained the students from entering the school, however, it was reported that one of the teachers confinited in the school fell unconscious and needed medical help. Students refused to allow the police to enter and suddenly the force was attacked by a mob. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Three persons, including the petitioner’s son and one police officer, were injured.

The son and another victim succumbed to the injuries. The petitioner had sought for transfer of probe to CBI.

But the Court, in its judgement, transferred to NIA considering it to be the appropriate authority to investigate the matter.