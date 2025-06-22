Daring daylight dacoity at jewellery shop: 2 arrested

Siliguri: On the heels of the ATM robbery at Champasari, Siliguri, a sensational daylight dacoity took place that rocked the city.

A gang of eight looted cash, gold, silver and diamond ornaments estimated to be crores of rupees from a well-known jewellery shop located on the city's busiest thoroughfare the Hill Cart Road on Sunday afternoon.

However, the exact amount of loot is yet to be assessed. The daring heist, executed in broad daylight, has raised serious questions about the city’s security arrangements.

According to police sources, around seven to eight robbers, including two women, entered the shop posing as customers.

While some gang members pretended to browse through the jewellery, others, armed with firearms, attacked the security guard outside and dragged him inside the store. The gang then tied up at least 12 staff members and began looting the valuables.

The robbers locked the shop employees inside the washroom before making their escape with ornaments and cash. The gang reportedly fled on motorbikes and in cars.

However, in a quick response, a vigilant city traffic police officer managed to catch one of the accused on Hill Cart Road shortly after the dacoity.

Another gang member was arrested by the Khalpara police outpost. The police have also seized three pistols and a motorbike in connection with the crime.

Rakshit Debnath, the security guard of the shop said, "First, three to four people entered the shop. After some time, a few left the shop, and again a group came and started beating me up.

They showed a gun to us and entered the shop together. They tied our hands and locked us inside the washroom before leaving the shop."

As news of the incident spread, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, and C Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police (CP), rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The entire city has since been placed on high alert, with police conducting intensive vehicle checks across key routes and borders.

C Sudhakar, the Commissioner said, "The investigation is at a critical stage. We cannot disclose further details at this moment."

Mayor Deb, while addressing reporters, confirmed the arrests and indicated that the dacoits may have links to other states, possibly Bihar. "It is suspected that the vehicle used in the escape is heading toward Bihar. Preliminary information suggests that most of the dacoits were Hindi-speaking and may not be locals," the Mayor stated.

The incident has sparked concern among local traders who are now demanding increased police vigilance and security measures in commercial hubs. In response, Mayor Deb remarked, "There is no question about security, but we need to investigate whether these people were operating from within the city or came from outside."