Darbhanga seat row: VIP to move HC over RJD rebel’s nomination

Patna: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Santosh Sahani on Tuesday said he would move the Patna High Court, seeking action against election officials of Darbhanga’s Gaura Bauram seat for not dismissing the candidature of RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan even after party chief Lalu Prasad made a written request. The RJD had given the party symbol to Khan in Gaura Bauram, but later it left the seat in favour of the VIP. The VIP fielded Santosh, who is the younger brother of party founder Mukesh Sahani.

Khan filed his papers and did not withdraw the candidature despite the seat going to the RJD’s Mahagathbandhan partner, prompting Prasad to write to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to “not consider” his nomination. Now, the Gaura Bauram seat is all set to witness a direct contest between two candidates of the Mahagathbandhan.