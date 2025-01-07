'Daraarvadi', 'Hridayheen': Akhilesh coins new sobriquets to target BJP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday coined two new sobriquets -- "Daraarvadi" (divisive) and "Hridayheen" (heartless) -- to target the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Yadav said, "These BJP people in power are not in favour of brotherhood. It is a 'Daraarvadi' party. Human life does not hold any value for them, because they only want to use it to derive political benefits." "If you see BJP's work, you will notice how 'Hridayheen' it is. It doesn't have sympathy towards anyone. Many incidents are occurring in Uttar Pradesh despite the BJP's tall claims of running a zero-tolerance government," Yadav said.

Claiming that there are two sides to the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said, "One is injustice towards PDA, and the second is corruption, with both surpassing each other from time to time. To hide the imbalance, the BJP hatched a conspiracy to orchestrate violence in Sambhal. It was also done to hide the loot during the recent bypolls at Kundarki and Meerapur." 'PDA' is an acronym coined by Yadav for 'picchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak' (backwards, Dalits and minorities). Yadav also claimed that the leader of opposition in state Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, wanted to visit Sambhal and speak to the people there, but the BJP government imposed prohibitory orders. "However, when they (SP delegation) went for a second time, the same administration allowed them. It is not clear what the government wanted to hide," he said. Violence erupted in Sambhal during a survey on November 24 last year, as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with the security personnel, leaving four dead and several injured. "The government used its officials to trigger the violence in Sambhal. Otherwise, what was the urgency to conduct the survey," the SP chief asked. "You cannot conduct such surveys under the Places of Worship Act. Yet the government and its officials went ahead with it. People fell to administration's bullets in Sambhal, it was not a riot," Yadav claimed