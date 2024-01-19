Dara Singh Chauhan files nomination for MLC seat in UP

Lucknow: Dara Singh Chauhan, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shifting allegiance from the Samajwadi Party (SP), submitted his nomination for the Legislative Council (MLC) seat on Thursday.



The event witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

Amid political circles, speculation is rife regarding a potential cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh following the upcoming consecration of Ram Lalla. There are suggestions that Dara Singh Chauhan might be in line for a ministerial role if successful in the MLC election. Before filing his nomination, Dara Singh made a stop at the BJP headquarters. Although Om Prakash Rajbhar, another influential figure, arrived late due to prior commitments, Dara Singh had already completed the nomination process. Addressing the occasion, Bhupendra Chaudhary stated, ‘The party has chosen Dara Singh Chauhan as the candidate, a leader representing the backward class.