Danish Crown Prince in India on four-day visit

New Delhi: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth arrived in India on Sunday on a four-day visit.



It is the first visit to India from the Danish Royal family in two decades.

The two are visiting India at the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that the visit will further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

The royal couple will also travel to Agra and Chennai. They will depart from Chennai on March 2.

The royal couple is learnt to be accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars L kke Rasmussen, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke and Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard.