Danish Ali writes to PM, calls for ‘suitable punishment’ to Bidhuri

New Delhi: Amid a row over Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha against him, BSP MP Danish Ali on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a public statement condemning Bidhuri’s behaviour and ensure “suitable punishment” to the BJP MP. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ali also demanded that he be provided enhanced security in view of an “escalation of threats” against him.



The recent incident during the special session of Parliament was not just an attack on him as an individual but an attack on the “very essence of democracy”, Ali said.

Expressing grave concern as a Member of Parliament over the “recent shameful events” that occurred on the floor of the House, the BSP leader called on the prime minister, as the Leader of the House, to take note of the incident.

‘As you must be aware, the situation has significantly worsened since September 21, 2023, and it has cast a shadow over the parliamentary decorum and democratic functioning of our esteemed House of which I am privileged to be a member,’ Ali said in his letter which he released to the media.

‘In your capacity as the Leader of the House and the Prime Minister of our great nation, I trust that you would find it deeply concerning that MP Ramesh Bidhuri resorted to using unparliamentary and abusive language,’ Ali said.

Noting that the Modi was not present in the House, Ali claimed that Bidhuri used “inappropriate language” when referring to the prime minister during his address.

‘I raised an objection to the use of such language in relation to the Prime Minister, even if it was in a quotation. It is evident from the House proceedings that none of the members from the ruling party objected to my stance against the use of unparliamentary language directed at you,’ Ali said.