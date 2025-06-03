Damania asked to appear before ACB for probe into allegations against Dhananjay Munde

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has called social activist Anjali Damania for an inquiry in connection with her complaint against NCP leader and former cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, officials said on Tuesday.

Damania on Monday received a letter from Maharashtra ACB in which she has been asked to remain present before the anti-graft agency's officials within two days, an official said.

She had levelled allegations of corruption in the agriculture department when Munde held the portfolio during previous Mahayuti coalition government.

In the ACB's letter, the activist has been asked to appear before its personnel with documents pertaining to the complaint against Munde.

The ACB sleuths will conduct an inquiry into Damania's allegations levelled against Munde, the official said.

If Damania does not appear before the ACB within two days, then it will be assumed that she doesn't want to say anything about the complaint she had filed against Munde, as per the anti-graft agency's letter.

Damania shared the letter in a post on her X handle late on Monday and mentioned that she will go to the ACB office to present her case on Wednesday.

"I have received a letter from the Anti Corruption Bureau, Maharashtra today, asking me to appear within 2 days to provide information regarding the complaint I had filed against Dhananjay Munde," she said in the post.

"I will be taking their time on Wednesday, 4th (June 4) to provide this information," she added.

Earlier this year, Damania alleged a Rs 88 crore 'scam' in the agriculture department when Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti government (comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP).

Despite the Union government's 2016 directive to transfer money directly to farmers' bank accounts under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the agriculture department purchased equipment and fertilisers for distribution to farmers at inflated rates, she claimed.

The activist had accused Munde of facilitating corruption as an agriculture minister in 2024 by issuing orders without any genuine cabinet decisions being taken.

Munde had dismissed Damania's allegations as "baseless and ridiculous" and dared her to move court if she possessed any concrete proof.

The NCP leader served as the food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister in the current Maharashtra government before resigning from the state cabinet in March this year.