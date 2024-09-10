Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash and stone-pelting in Surat

Surat: An idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged after some minors allegedly threw stones at a pandal during the Ganpati festival in Gujarat’s Surat city, triggering violence in which some persons including cops were injured, police said on Monday.



After six minors were detained in connection with the incident which took place in Saiyedpura locality late Sunday night, a mob of 200-300 persons gathered at Lalgate police station to protest the action against juveniles from their community. Stones were pelted from two sides, leaving some persons, including police personnel, injured, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut told reporters.

A group of persons also set ablaze two vehicles and damaged two other vehicles parked in the area, he said.

The official said police resorted to baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob.

So far, 28 persons have been arrested and six minors detained while three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with these incidents, police officials said.

Police were carrying out combing operation to nab other accused, Gahlaut said.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and senior police officers visited the incident site and promised strict action against the culprits.

“Every single person who has disturbed peace of the city will be nabbed and none will be spared,” Sanghavi told reporters.

The incident took place in a communally sensitive locality of Surat, Gahlaut said.