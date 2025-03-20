Dallewal, Pandher detained in Mohali

Chandigarh: Several farmer leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal were detained in Mohali while returning from a meeting with a central delegation, as Punjab Police also began evicting protesting farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri border points which have been closed for more than a year.

Farmer leader Guramneet Singh Mangat said the farmer leaders were detained in Mohali while they were headed to the Shambhu protest site after the meeting with the delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema reiterated the Aam Aadmi Party’s unwavering support for farmers while urging them to avoid actions that harm Punjab’s trade and industrial sectors. Addressing the disruptions caused by highway closures, Cheema emphasised that the ongoing struggle against the central government’s policies must not come at the cost of Punjab’s economic lifelines.

“During the protest against the three black farm laws imposed by the BJP-led Central government, AAP stood firmly with the farmers. Punjab’s people and our government supported the farmers wholeheartedly during that time. Today, the farmers’ demands are still directed at the central government, and their fight must continue at that level. Blocking Punjab’s borders like Shambhu and Khanauri is causing severe damage to the state’s economy and trade,” said Cheema.

“The AAP is committed to youths and generating employment. They will get jobs if the trade and industry functions smoothly,” he said.

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu strongly condemned the detention of farmer leaders and alleged the AAP government in Punjab was trying to “sabotage” talks between the Centre and farmers.

There were signs from early in the day of impending police action at the two protest sites as they witnessed heavy deployment even as the farmer leaders met the central delegation in Chandigarh.

Farmers said ambulances, buses, firefighting and anti-riot vehicles have been deployed near the protest sites.

The protesting farmers -- led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- have been camping at the Shambhu (Shambhu-Ambala) and Khanauri (Sangrur-Jind) border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year when their march to Delhi was thwarted by security forces.

They have been protesting in support of various demands including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops.

In Chandigarh, the fresh round of talks between farmer leaders and a central delegation to discuss various demands of farmers remained inconclusive.

After the meeting that lasted for more than three hours, Agriculture Minister Chouhan said, “The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. The discussions took place in a positive and constructive manner. The talks will continue. The next meeting will take place on May 4.”

Following the meeting, as the departing farmers entered Mohali from Chandigarh after, they were met with heavy barricading in Mohali.

Farmer leader Mangat said that Abhimanyu Kohar, Kaka Singh Kotra and Manjit Singh Rai were detained alongside Pandher and Dallewal.