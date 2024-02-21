Dalits, backward can’t get job in Modi’s Ram Rajya: Rahul in UP

KANPUR: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of not creating enough jobs for the Dalits and other backward classes, which constitute “90 per cent of the population,” and discriminating against them in his ‘Ram Rajya.’



“What kind of Ram Rajya is this where Backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minorities, who constitute about 90 per cent of the total population, cannot get jobs,” Gandhi said in Kanpur during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ in a public meeting in the city.

“Fifty per cent of the population in the country belongs to backward classes, 15 per cent are Dalits, 8 per cent are tribals and 15 per cent are minorities. Shout as much as you want but you can’t get employment in this country. If you belong to backward, Dalit, tribal or poor general category then you cannot get a job. Narendra Modi does not want you people to get jobs,” Gandhi said.

“You saw the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. How many people were from backward classes, how many were Dalits and tribals. The tribal president (Droupadi Murmu) was also not invited. Dalit former President (Ramnath Kovind) was also not allowed inside,” he alleged.

Gandhi stressed on

his party’s and allies’ demand for a caste census, saying

that only such a survey

can help know about backwards’ well-being in the country and how much money they have.