Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, in Patna: CM assures action

PATNA: A Dalit woman was allegedly stripped, assaulted and urinated on her mouth by a moneylender and his associates in Bihar's Patna district apparently for complaining to the police about his "unjustified" demand for more money even after full repayment of the debt, an officer said on Monday.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said strict action would be taken against those involved in the assault on the woman in Khusrupur area.

"I have given standing instruction to police and administration to handle such an incident on a priority basis. Strict action will be taken against those involved in it," Kumar told reporters here.

The key accused, Pramod Singh and his son Anshu Singh are absconding, the police officer said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

The injured victim, who is under treatment in a hospital, claimed that she had to bear this torture despite paying off the borrowed money with interest.

"My husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod Singh a few months ago and had returned the money with interest. However, he continued to seek more money. We rejected the demand," the woman said.

Pramod Singh allegedly threatened the victim over phone, saying that they would parade her naked in the village if she didn't give him more money. She complained to the police about this on her mobile phone.