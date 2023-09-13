Dalai Lama to visit Sikkim

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will pay a five-day visit to Sikkim from October 10-14, according to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.The CM made the announcement at a meeting. “His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, will be coming to Sikkim on October 10 and return on October 14,” he said at a meeting with senior officials in the state capital on Wednesday to discuss the proposed visit of the Tibetan spiritual leader. Chairing the meeting attended among others by the Ecclesiastical Minister Ven Sonam Lama, Chief Secretary V B Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary S Sudhakar Rao and heads of various departments. Tamang stressed on the importance of the Dalai Lama’s visit and directed everybody to take it seriously. The Tibetan spiritual leader has last visited Sikkim in 2010.