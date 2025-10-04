Dairy sector grew by 70% in 11 yrs: Amit Shah

Rohtak: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah on Friday highlighted India’s rapid growth in the dairy sector, stating that it has expanded by 70 per cent in the last 11 years and is now the fastest-growing in the world.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant at the Industrial Model Township here, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for this growth. “In the world, India’s dairy sector is the fastest-growing,” he said.

The Rs 325-crore facility, the country’s largest production unit for curd, buttermilk, and yogurt, will have a daily capacity of 150 metric tonnes of curd, three lakh litres of buttermilk, 10 lakh litres of yogurt, and 10 metric tonnes of sweets. It is expected to generate significant employment opportunities.

Shah said the government has worked with states to strengthen the cooperative system. “I want to assure you that by 2029, not even one Panchayat will be there in the country which will not have a cooperative Samiti,” he added.

About the White Revolution 2.0 initiative, he said milk procurement by cooperatives will touch 1,007 lakh kg per day by 2028-29. The minister also announced plans to establish 75,000 new dairy cooperatives and strengthen existing ones.

The event was attended by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Sabar Dairy chairman Shamalbhai B Patel, Amul chairman Ashok Chaudhary, and several ministers.