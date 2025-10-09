Daikin Japan to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Haryana to set up new R&D Centre

Chandigarh: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday in Osaka between the Haryana government and Japan’s renowned company, Daikin Industries Limited.

Under this MoU, Daikin will invest Rs 1,000 crore in Haryana to establish a new Research and Development (R&D) Centre, which will generate employment opportunities for the youth.

A high-level delegation from Haryana, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is on an official visit to Japan with the objective of attracting foreign investment and promoting global industrial activities in the state.

The MoU was signed today at Daikin Industries Limited’s R&D Centre in

Osaka in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The MoU was signed by Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Haryana government, and Shogo Endo, Deputy Managing Director, Daikin Industries Limited.

The delegation also includes Haryana’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, HSIIDC Managing Director Yash Garg, and other senior officials.

Under the MoU, Daikin will establish a new Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Haryana in the field of innovation and technology.