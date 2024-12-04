DAC clears five capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) led by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved five capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs. 21,772 crores to bolster India’s defence capabilities. The DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs) for the Indian Navy.

These vessels are designed to perform low-intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrol, and search and rescue (SAR) operations close to the coast. Additionally, they will play a crucial role in anti-piracy missions, particularly around India’s island territories.

In another significant move, the DAC approved the procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1). These versatile vessels can escort high-value units such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines, enhancing coastal defence capabilities.

The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of an Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) for the Su-30 MKI Aircraft. This suite includes external airborne self-protection jammer pods, next-generation radar warning receiver, and associated equipment. The EWS will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Su-30 MKI, protecting it from enemy radars and related weapon systems during missions against well-defended enemy targets.

Furthermore, the DAC approved the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) M (MR) for the Indian Coast Guard. These helicopters will strengthen security and surveillance in coastal areas.

Additionally, the DAC granted approval for the overhaul of T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMPs, and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft. This overhaul will extend the service life of these critical assets, ensuring they remain operational and effective for years to come.

These acquisitions and overhauls are part of a broader strategy to enhance India’s defence preparedness and capabilities, ensuring the nation is well-equipped to meet contemporary security challenges.