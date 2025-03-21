DAC clears def acquisition proposals worth Rs 54K cr

New Delhi: To bolster the combat capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 54,000 crore.

The approvals, granted on Thursday, include key procurements for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, aimed at enhancing operational preparedness across domains.

For the Indian Army, the DAC has given the green light for the procurement of 1,350 horsepower (HP) engines to upgrade the existing 1,000 HP engines of T-90 tanks.

This upgrade is expected to significantly improve the battlefield mobility of these tanks, particularly in high-altitude areas, by increasing their power-to-weight ratio. The T-90, one of the Army’s most formidable battle tanks, will benefit from enhanced agility and manoeuvrability, ensuring greater effectiveness in challenging terrains.

The Indian Navy is also set to receive a boost in its underwater warfare capabilities with the approval for the procurement of Varunastra torpedoes. Developed indigenously by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, the Varunastra is a ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo designed to counter underwater threats.

The additional procurement of these advanced torpedoes will enhance the Navy’s ability to detect and neutralize enemy submarines, reinforcing its maritime dominance.

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC has sanctioned the procurement of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft systems. These sophisticated systems serve as crucial force multipliers, providing real-time surveillance, threat detection, and battle management capabilities. The induction of these aircraft will significantly enhance the IAF’s combat preparedness by improving situational awareness and bolstering network-centric warfare capabilities. Experts believe that AEW&C systems can transform the dynamics of modern warfare by exponentially increasing the combat potential of various weapon systems.