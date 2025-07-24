‘Daal mein kuch kala hai’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over US President Donald Trump repeating his claims about bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying there is something fishy as the American leader has made the statement “25 times”.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned as to who is Trump to get a ceasefire done and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not given a reply even once.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at the government after Trump repeated his claim.

“Trump keeps saying that he facilitated a ceasefire, but Narendra Modi is silent, not responding. Does Narendra Modi want to be subservient to Trump? The country is the most important, which is why we supported the government,” Kharge told reporters here.

“In such a situation, when Trump repeatedly states that he brought about the ceasefire and insults India, the prime minister should respond firmly. This, in some way, shows weakness,” he said.

Asked about Trump’s claim and if the PM should make a statement as being demanded by the Opposition, Gandhi said, “How can the prime minister make a statement. What will he say-- Trump got it done, he can’t say that. But that is the truth. Trump got the ceasefire done, the whole world knows. That is the reality.”

“This is not just about ceasefire there are big problems that we want to discuss. There are problems related to defence, defence industry, Operation Sindoor. The situation is not good and the whole world knows. Those who call themselves patriot have run away. The prime minister is not able to give one statement,” Gandhi told reporters in Parliament House complex.

“Trump has said 25 times that ‘I got the ceasefire done’. Who is Trump to get a ceasefire done? It is not his job. But the prime minister has not given a reply even once. That is the truth, he cannot hide,” Gandhi said.

He said the government has accepted to have a discussion on Operation Sindoor when Prime Minister Modi returns from abroad.