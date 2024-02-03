D K Suresh has no right to remain MP, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday launched an all-out attack on the Congress over its Karnataka leader D K Suresh’s “separate nation” remark, saying he has no right to remain an MP even for a minute for his “unconstitutional” comments.



Suresh, the Lok Sabha MP from Bangalore Rural and the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has stoked a row with his claims that injustice was being meted out to southern states in allocation of share in tax collection.

‘Our tax money is being distributed to north India, if we don’t condemn it there might arise a situation where we will have to demand for a separate nation,’ Suresh said on Thursday, commenting on the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Reacting sharply, BJP leaders from various states, including its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi, Punjab unit general secretary Anil Sarin and Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav

Prasad Maurya, accused Suresh of openly talking about breaking India.

BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press conference here and hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and their INDIA bloc allies for maintaining a “conspicuous silence” over Suresh’s “shameful” and “unconstitutional” comments.

‘Will the country’s unity and sovereignty be torn into shreds for political benefits,’ Prasad asked.