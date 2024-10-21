‘Cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Oct 24’

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: A cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds in both the states, the Met office said on Sunday.

According to weather officials, wind speeds along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts are anticipated to reach 60 km/h from October 23, increasing to 120 km/h from October 24 night to October 25 morning.

Fishermen of both the states have been advised against venturing into the sea from October 23 to 26 as the condition is likely to remain rough.

The weather system is likely to develop into a low-pressure area by Monday afternoon, intensifying into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal by October 22 and subsequently evolving into a cyclonic storm by October 24, the Met office said, adding that it is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall across many areas, with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours in the coastal areas of Bengal and Odisha from October 23 to 25.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system is likely to take the shape of a severe cyclonic storm. He said parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23 onwards.

"Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places," he told a local TV channel in Bhubaneswar.

However, Mohapatra said that the IMD has not made any forecast on landfall location and intensity so far.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in Andhra Pradesh, a weather bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata's Met office said West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are likely to experience very heavy rainfall, while Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Jhargram may see heavy rain between October 23 and 24.

On October 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places over Gangetic West Bengal, the Met said.

The IMD has issued a red warning for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm), with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning, for Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 24.

An orange warning is in place for Kendrapada, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, and Gajapati, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) along with thunderstorms.

Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts, predicting heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorms.

The Odisha government has placed all district collectors on alert, with coastal district administrations on high alert due to forecasts of heavy rainfall and gusty winds potentially exceeding 100 km/h.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state is fully prepared to address the situation, emphasising proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the expected cyclone. He noted that discussions with relevant officials have been held, and district administrations have been instructed to remain vigilant.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and fire service personnel are on standby and will be deployed once the IMD determines the cyclone's landfall location and wind intensity.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review meeting with senior officials, including Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) DK Singh. The district collectors have been tasked with preparing cyclone shelters to accommodate residents if evacuations become necessary.

The SRC outlined the state’s goal of achieving 'Zero Casualty' to ensure no loss of life or livestock during the calamity. Pregnant women in likely affected areas will be moved to nearby hospitals, and the public has been advised to stay alert but not panic.