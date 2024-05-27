Cyclone Remal: Rain lashes Tripura, 11 flights cancelled

Agartala: Heavy rain lashed Tripura on Monday under the influence of cyclonic storm Remal while 11 flights were cancelled from Agartala airport due to bad weather, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in two districts – Sepahijala and Gumati – and an orange alert in the remaining six districts in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, they said. “Tripura received average rainfall of 40.73 mm on Monday with West Tripura district recording the highest of 59.50 mm. There is no report of any substantial damage or loss of life from any district except uprooting of trees and blockade of roads,” said an official of the Revenue department.