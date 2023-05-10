Cyclone Mocha to bring heavy rain in Andaman and Nicobar

ort Blair/Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression near Port Blair in Anadaman and Nicobar Islands and will likely turn into a full blown cyclone by Wednesday evening, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which closely monitors the cyclonic storm, said it is likely to make landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar on Sunday.

A statement issued by GK Das, Director (Weather) at Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, said, the deep depression will gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on May 11.

“On May 12, it will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal,” it said.

It will weaken slightly from May 13 and pass between the coasts of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar (Rakhine State) around forenoon of May 14 with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the fishermen of Andaman and Nicobar coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 13.

Due to the cyclonic weather and in view of safety of passengers and vessels, the Directorate of Shipping Services in Port Blair has issued a notification which said, “It has been informed that Foreshore Sector and Harbour/Vehicle ferry services at Port Blair and out stations may get disrupted/suspended in short notice depending upon the weather condition. Therefore, the passengers, daily commuters and tourists have been advised to plan their journey suitably to avoid any inconvenience.”

Passengers and tourists can also get update/status of the vessels from the Information Counter at Phoenix Bay by dialling phone number 03192 245555/232714, Toll Free Number 18003452714.

The cyclonic storm which has been named ‘Mocha’ is likely to cause heavy rainfall till May 12 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The name ‘Mocha’ has been suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city.

The Emergency Operation Centres are working round the clock to handle any natural calamities in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.