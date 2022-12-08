Cyclone 'Mandous': Andhra CM Reddy asks Collectors to be vigilant

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the Collectors of various districts to be vigilant in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.



According to the India Meteorological Department heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the state as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in AP on the midnight of December 9.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials concerned here over the cyclone, an official release said.

He said adequate precautions should be taken by the authorities reviewing the impact of the storm from time to time.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that rain is predicted in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and other districts.

Jagan asked the agriculture department officials to create awareness about the precautionary measures to be taken by the farmers and be helpful to them.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts today, the IMD said.