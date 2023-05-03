Cyclone likely in Bay of Bengal around May 9, says MeT dept

A developing weather formation may turn into a summer cyclone in the Bay of Bengal around May 9 though details of its path and intensification have as yet not been assessed, the IMD said on Wednesday.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the department’s modelling indicate formation of a cyclonic storm around May 9, but its movement and intensification may be determined after the low pressure area actually forms on May 7. However, there is no forecast so far regarding landfall over the country’s coast. Neveretheless, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from May 7.

The Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said.

Mohapatra said a cyclonic circulation is forming over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 7. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8.