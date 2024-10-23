Cyclone 'Dana' likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika park & Dhamra port in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said Cyclone ‘Dana’ is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha early Friday. Umashankar Das, senior scientist at the regional meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar, said, "Based on the trajectory of the system, it is anticipated that Cyclone ‘Dana’ will make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district and Dhamra port in Bhadrak district." During the landfall, a tidal surge of up to 2 metres is expected, with the cyclone reaching the coast at a wind velocity of 120 km/h, he said. Das warned that low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to be inundated and recommended that the government evacuate residents from these regions.