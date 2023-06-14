Cyclone 'Biparjoy' : Dwarkadhish temple to remain shut today

In view of the expected landfall of powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch on Thursday, the local administration has decided to keep the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district shut for devotees, an official said on Wednesday. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dwarka and administrator of the Dwarkadhish temple trust, Parth Talsania, said the temple will remain shut for devotees and visitors on Thursday.