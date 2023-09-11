‘Cycle to Work’ initiative launched in New Town

Kolkata: Shyam Steel Industries Limited in collaboration with Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) and Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) have launched the “Cycle to Work” initiative, aimed at promoting a healthier and more sustainable way of commuting for employees.



To encourage cycling, NKDA started free bicycle rentals. These bicycles will be available at designated pickup points within Newtown. NKDA also requested to establish secure and convenient bicycle parking areas to ensure the safety of employees’ bicycles while they are at work.

“NKDA, Smart City is getting the President’s Award for our incredible infrastructure for cyclists. We have cycle tracks and we will also inaugurate a velodrome very shortly,” said NKDA senior officer.

“Now when pollution in all its forms is at its peak, especially in the cities, we can no longer ignore the importance of cycling. We should and must stop using vehicles running on fossil fuel and embrace cycling as a means of last-mile connectivity,” said Ravi Beriwala, director of Shyam Steel Industries Limited.

“It is a clear indication that more and more people are becoming aware of the benefits of cycling. The world is in dire need of a bicycle revolution. Now our focus is to track the rides using mobile-based applications,” said Sourav Mukherjee, chairman, West Bengal Cyclists’ Association and founder of KSCH.