Cybercrime emerging as major threat, says Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Hyderabad: Noting that cybercrime has emerged as a major threat, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday urged IPS officer trainees to lead the endeavour to address the challenge with technical expertise. Cyber forensic lab and other initiatives have been taken by the Union Home Ministry, he said. He was speaking at the Dikshant Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits of IPS at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Hyderabad outskirts.

The Parade marked the culmination of basic course training for 207 officer trainees, including 188 IPS officers and 19 foreign officers from countries like Nepal, Bhutan and others, with a notable 58 lady officers among them.