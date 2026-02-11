Cyber theft, data misuse by anti-nat’l forces on rise: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday pointed out that the threat of cyber theft and misuse of India’s cyber data by anti-national forces is on the rise, but the government is working hard to check cybercrime as the country’s digital presence grows at a rapid pace.



Speaking at a national conference on “Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds and Dismantling the Ecosystem” in the national capital, Shah said that the issue of cybersecurity has now become a matter of national importance as digital payments and UPI transactions have become an integral part of daily life. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had realised the threat of cybercrime at a relatively early stage and has been working to make systems stronger and raise awareness among citizens.

The Home minister said that the country’s cybersecurity system has made tremendous progress over the past few years, especially during the present government’s tenure. He admitted that “sensitive data has been syphoned off and sold by anti-national elements” but said that “concrete steps are being taken to check such activities.”

Shah emphasised the need for more stringent measures, stating that it is now imperative to focus on filling gaps in the digital ecosystem. He emphasised the need for timely reporting of cybercrimes, better cyber hygiene, and public awareness to make the digital world a safe place.

Pointing out the need for cooperation among different agencies, Shah appreciated the performance of I-Force, an initiative of the Government of India, which is working towards improving coordination efforts in dealing with cybercrimes. He said that this platform needs to be strengthened further, as different institutions are actively working towards making it successful.

The Home minister also said that different agencies like the Reserve Bank of India, the National Investigation Agency, and the Central Bureau of Investigation are working in close coordination to deal with cyber-enabled frauds. He was confident that the conference would help in streamlining efforts and making the fight against cybercrime even stronger in the country.