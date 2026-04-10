Cyber fraud racket busted in Kanpur

Kanpur: A highly organised cyber fraud gang operating from Reuna village in Kanpur has been busted, revealing a structured network where members worked in coordination and allegedly targeted at least five victims every day after learning scam techniques in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.



Police said several youths from the village had gone to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat for work, where they came in contact with cyber criminals and learned methods of online fraud. After carrying out multiple incidents there, they returned to Reuna and set up a training centre, inducting more locals into the racket. The gang included not only young men but also individuals above 50 years of age, with specific roles assigned to each member.

Despite having education levels between Class 5 and 11, the accused displayed polished communication skills. Their tone often resembled that of government officials, helping them gain the confidence of victims. The gang used mule SIM cards and bank accounts to route transactions and avoid detection.

Additional DCP SOG Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke said the group had been active for over a year and executed several frauds in quick succession. Around 10 members were assigned to make calls from different locations, while others kept watch on the outskirts of the village. Police, based on intel, carried out a planned raid and arrested them.