CVC suggests ‘delayering’ to govt dept to hurry decision in corruption cases

To avoid delay in deciding corruption cases, probity watchdog CVC has suggested “delayering” by limiting the levels of processing and speeding up decision making.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has issued guidelines from time to time, prescribing the time limit for completion of different stages of actions in vigilance related matters. “It has been observed that there are occasions when action in vigilance matters has been unduly delayed. One of the reasons for such delay has been found to be that the levels of examination/processing of vigilance matters are more than the required levels. The levels of processing of vigilance matters in different organisations also lacks uniformity,” the CVC said in an order.

It said that in order to avoid delay in vigilance matters, the organisations concerned should review the levels of processing of such matters and should bring down the levels to a maximum of four.

“The limit of four levels would be applicable to each administrative unit separately, in the hierarchy of the organisation concerned,” the CVC said in the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

It suggested “delayering”, “adoption of desk officer system in vigilance wing” and “delegation of powers, wherever possible (with due approval), to ensure limiting the steps/layers for decision making to four, including merger of levels” to the organisations. The CVC has also issued a separate order on “considering petition of bias” by the charged officers.